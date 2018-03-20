- Advertisement -
Woman Accused of Infant Child’s Death Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter

Jacob OwensJacob Owens Posted On March 20, 2018
The woman accused of killing her infant daughter has plead guilty.

In November of 2016 Emmet County Sheriff’s Office investigators were called to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey for the report of an infant death.

The child, Isabella Rae Powrozek, who was less than a month old, was found unresponsive while in her mother’s care.

The sheriff’s office investigated extensively and presented their findings to the prosecutor’s office.

Deputies arrested the mother, 32-year-old Lisa Rae Bryan.

She was charged with second degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, obstructing police, and habitual offender at the time.

And on Tuesday Bryan pled guilty to the charge of involuntary manslaughter as a habitual offender, second offense.

She will be back in court for sentencing on April 24th.

