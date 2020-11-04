Wolverine Woman Faces Felony for Drunk Driving Third Offense

A Wolverine woman has been arrested for driving drunk after police allegedly saw her driving with no lights and swerving.

Police say they stopped the woman for improper lane use on Old 27 and Alexander Road in Wilmot Township Friday.

The suspect allegedly, 52-year-old Shari Marie Smith, was showing signs of being drunk.

After sobriety tests, Smith was arrested for driving drunk and taken to Cheboygan County Jail.

Smith was arraigned Monday for one count Felony Operating While Intoxicated Third Offense.