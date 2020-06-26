Wolverine Man Charged for Sexually Assaulting Child Under 13

A Wolverine man is in Cheboygan County Jail for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

Police say this man, 50-year-old Neal Roberts, sexually assaulted a girl under 13.

Roberts now faces at least 25 years in prison.

He is charged with criminal sexual conduct second degree with person under thirteen.

Roberts has been arraigned and was denied bond.

Sheriff Clarmont stated the investigation is on-going. “We expect, after the investigation is

completed, that there will be several more charges authorized on Roberts with regards to the

victim.”