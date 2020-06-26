- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Wolverine Man Charged for Sexually Assaulting Child Under 13

Sierra Searcy Posted On June 26, 2020
171 Views
0

A Wolverine man is in Cheboygan County Jail for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

Police say this man, 50-year-old Neal Roberts, sexually assaulted a girl under 13.

Roberts now faces at least 25 years in prison.

He is charged with criminal sexual conduct second degree with person under thirteen.

Roberts has been arraigned and was denied bond.

Sheriff Clarmont stated the investigation is on-going. “We expect, after the investigation is
completed, that there will be several more charges authorized on Roberts with regards to the
victim.”

Post Views: 171



Trending Now
Rising Lake Michigan Water Creating Hazards on Boardman River
Andrea Ludema June 19, 2020
One Dead, One Hospitalized After Motorcyle Accident in Newaygo Co.
Sierra Searcy June 22, 2020

You are reading
Wolverine Man Charged for Sexually Assaulting Child Under 13
Share No Comment