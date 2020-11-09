- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Wolverine Man Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Mentally Ill Relative in Cheboygan Co.

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On November 9, 2020
403 Views
0

 A Wolverine man is arrested for sexually assaulting a mentally ill adult. 

Police say back in July the victim, who is related to the suspect, told her parents she was sexually assaulted. 

The victim told her parents the abuse happened in Cheboygan County during the month of June. 

Investigation led to the arrest of 30-year-old Matthew Arron Colpean of Wolverine. 

He was arraigned Friday for Criminal Sexual Conduct Third Degree of a Mentally Incapacitated Adult.

His bond was set to $5,000 and his next court date is November 20, 2020.

Post Views: 403



Trending Now
JUST IN: Antrim County Reports Skewed Results in Unofficial Election Tabulations
Sierra Searcy November 4, 2020
Boyne City Woman Sentenced for Drunk Driving, Judge Says Blood Alcohol Level High Enough to Kill Someone
Catilynn Fogarty November 6, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Wolverine Man Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Mentally Ill Relative in Cheboygan Co.
Share No Comment