Wolverine Man Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Mentally Ill Relative in Cheboygan Co.

A Wolverine man is arrested for sexually assaulting a mentally ill adult.

Police say back in July the victim, who is related to the suspect, told her parents she was sexually assaulted.

The victim told her parents the abuse happened in Cheboygan County during the month of June.

Investigation led to the arrest of 30-year-old Matthew Arron Colpean of Wolverine.

He was arraigned Friday for Criminal Sexual Conduct Third Degree of a Mentally Incapacitated Adult.

His bond was set to $5,000 and his next court date is November 20, 2020.