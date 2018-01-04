With Temperatures Dropping, MSP Offers Tips to Stay Safe on the Road

As temperatures drop, road conditions become more dangerous, leading to many accidents.

There are many ways to prepare for traveling during these hazardous conditions.

Packing extra jackets, blankets, and other warm items can be of help if ever stuck in a bad situation.

Keep up with car maintenance, have a full tank of gas, and ensure your tires are weather ready.

Drive slow and allow extra time for travel.

To prepare for driving on the icy roads, make sure to follow these tips that Michigan State Police Officer, Kathleen Wicker says will increase your safety while out on the roads.

For more information and for up to date road conditions, visit Michigan.gov/roadconditions.