Winning $80 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Suttons Bay

A Northern Michigan lottery player woke up a multi-millionaire after winning Saturday night’s $80 million Powerball jackpot.

The lucky player’s winning ticket matched all of the winning numbers: 1-9-22-36-68, and the Powerball 22.

The winning ticket was bought at the Barrels & Barrels Party Store, located on Bayshore Drive in Suttons Bay.

Saturday’s big win marks the fourth time a Michigan player has won the Powerball jackpot since the state began offering the game in 2010.

The last Michigan player to win the jackpot was Julie Leach, of three rivers in 2015, winning over $310 million.