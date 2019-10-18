William Milliken, Michigan’s Longest-Serving Governor, Dead at 97

William Milliken, who was the longest-serving governor in Michigan history, passed away at his Traverse City home at the age of 97.

Many will remember him as a man dedicated to service throughout his life.

He began that service as an air combat soldier in the U.S. Army during World War II, earning a Purple Heart.

Milliken was later elected to the state Senate in 1961 and served as the 52nd lieutenant governor until 1969.

He became governor after George Romney resigned to join President Nixon’s Administration and was elected for three additional terms in office.

Tributes have been pouring in for Milliken, including from current Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

She called him “a true statesman who led our state with integrity and honor,” adding that “he had a unique ability to bring people from both sides of the aisle together for the betterment of Michigan.”

She has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff across the state until the end of his internment.