Whitmer Speaks-Out on Trump Administration’s Proposed Nationwide Vaping Ban

Michigan last week became the first state in the nation to usher in an all-out ban on flavored vapes and e-cigarettes…

Now, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is speaking out about the possibility of taking that ban nationwide.

In response to the growing number of children and teens found to be using vapes and the increasingly worrying studies pointing to an array of lung-problems in users…

The Trump Administration recently proposed banning vapes across the country.

Governor Whitmer called it “scary stuff” and gave her support to the White House’s move.

Michigan’s ban takes affect in the next 30 days and Whitmer promises it will be enforced.

Vaping advocates have said no child should ever use the devices but called the proposed national prohibition a “disaster.”