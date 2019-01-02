Whitmer Signs First Executive Directive as Governor

Governor Whitmer signed her first executive directive to protect public health, safety and welfare.

Whitmer signed the executive directive 2019-1 on Tuesday.

The directive ensures, department employees who become aware of an imminent threat to the public health, safety, or welfare must immediately report it to their department director.

If a department director head believes that a threat is not being addressed adequately, they must share their concerns directly with the Governor.

Department directors heads must also remind their employees of applicable protections under The Whistleblowers’ Protection Act and the Whistleblower provisions of the Michigan Civil Service Commission Rules.