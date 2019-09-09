Whitmer: MI Roads Won’t Be Included in Budget Talks

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and republican lawmakers in Lansing will not include a long-term solution to fix Michigan’s crumbling roads in budget talks.

The agreement should prevent a potential October first government shutdown.

The Associated Press reports it may also deny Whitmer leverage in negotiating for a proposed $2-billion in new spending on roads and bridges.

Michigan ranks second to last among all 50 states when it comes to the condition of our roads.

Whitmer and Lansing lawmakers have been at odds over finding a funding source and have found no alternative to the governor’s original proposed $.45 gas tax.

In a joint statement from Whitmer’s office and GOP leaders:

“The people of Michigan deserve leadership in Lansing that will work to continue providing them with the services they depend on every day.”

They’ll now work to hammer out a budget by the start of the new fiscal year in October.