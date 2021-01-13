Whitmer Announces Plan to Resume Indoor Dining for Michigan Restaurants by Feb. 1

In a Wednesday press conference Governor Grethcen Whitmer announced her plans to resume indoor dining for Michigan restaurants starting Feb. 1.

Whitmer made it known there will be safety measures that will have to ensue in order for a reopening to happen.

The governor says masks will be mandatory, capacity limits will be implemented and there will potentially be a curfew.

Not only did the governor announce the possible resumption of indoor dining she also announced a plethora of activities that can resume.

Starting Jan. 16 until the 31 indoor exercise classes, K-12 indoor extracurricular activities and indoor non-contact sports will be able to resume in phases.

As of now indoor dining, water parks and nightclubs remain closed.