Whitmer Administration Applies for Federal Funding to Provide an Additional $300 Per Week to Unemployed Michiganders 

Governor reiterates calls on the president, Congress to work together on a longer-term recovery package to bolster unemployment benefits

On Tuesday, August 18, the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) submitted an application to the United States Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) for funding that would provide an additional $300 per week payment to Michiganders receiving unemployment benefits.

“Right now, there are an unprecedented number of Michiganders who have lost work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This program will provide some much needed support for families that are struggling to put food on the table or pay their bills, but it’s a short term band aid that falls short of what’s needed,” said Governor Whitmer.“A robust Congression al recovery package that meets the scale of this crisis is what’s needed to help individuals who have lost work as a result of the pandemic get through this unprecedented time.”