Whitehall Man Sentenced Up to 15 Years in Prison for Driving Drunk, Fatal Crash

A Whitehall man faces up to 15 years in prison for driving drunk and causing a deadly crash.

Nicholas Kawula was sentenced to 1 and a half to 15 years in prison by a judge in Mason County.

Police say back in December of 2019 Kawula was driving drunk and veered into oncoming traffic on Us-31.

As a result Chisptopher Kapala died in the crash.

Kawula pleaded no contest to driving drunk causing death.

The plea means he accepts the punishment but did not accept guilt.