Whitehall Man Sentenced Up to 15 Years in Prison for Driving Drunk, Fatal Crash

Sierra Searcy Posted On October 22, 2020
A Whitehall man faces up to 15 years in prison for driving drunk and causing a deadly crash. 

Nicholas Kawula was sentenced to 1 and a half to 15 years in prison by a judge in Mason County. 

Police say back in December of 2019 Kawula was driving drunk and veered into oncoming traffic on Us-31. 

As a result Chisptopher Kapala died in the crash. 

Kawula pleaded no contest to driving drunk causing death. 

The plea means he accepts the punishment but did not accept guilt.

