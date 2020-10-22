Whitehall Man Sentenced Up to 15 Years in Prison for Driving Drunk, Fatal Crash
Posted On October 22, 2020
A Whitehall man faces up to 15 years in prison for driving drunk and causing a deadly crash.
Nicholas Kawula was sentenced to 1 and a half to 15 years in prison by a judge in Mason County.
Police say back in December of 2019 Kawula was driving drunk and veered into oncoming traffic on Us-31.
As a result Chisptopher Kapala died in the crash.
Kawula pleaded no contest to driving drunk causing death.
The plea means he accepts the punishment but did not accept guilt.