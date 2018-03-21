- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

White Cloud Police Seek Help Identifying Man in Surveillance Footage

Jacob OwensJacob Owens Posted On March 21, 2018
118 Views
0

Police in White Cloud need help identifying a person seen in surveillance footage.

The White Cloud Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the person seen in this photo.

Also included is the photo of the suspect’s vehicle.

Authorities say they want to speak to him about an incident that occurred in White Cloud.

A short time after the incident in White Cloud police say the man and the vehicle were seen on security cameras in a neighboring township.

Anyone with information about this man is asked to call the White Cloud Police Department at 231.689.1696.

Post Views: 118



Trending Now
Police Find Missing 15 Year-Old Cadillac Girl Safe
Remington Hernandez March 16, 2018
Blood Donations Encouraged During Red Cross Month
Remington Hernandez March 17, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
White Cloud Police Seek Help Identifying Man in Surveillance Footage
Share No Comment