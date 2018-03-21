White Cloud Police Seek Help Identifying Man in Surveillance Footage

Police in White Cloud need help identifying a person seen in surveillance footage.

The White Cloud Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the person seen in this photo.

Also included is the photo of the suspect’s vehicle.

Authorities say they want to speak to him about an incident that occurred in White Cloud.

A short time after the incident in White Cloud police say the man and the vehicle were seen on security cameras in a neighboring township.

Anyone with information about this man is asked to call the White Cloud Police Department at 231.689.1696.