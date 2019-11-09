White Cloud Police Looking for Suspect in Credit Card Fraud

Police in a Newaygo County town are searching for an accused credit card fraudster

On Thursday, White Cloud Police say this man walked into the Wesco gas station.

Officers say he is now suspected of using a fraudulent credit card to buy several hundred dollars worth of cigarettes, cigars, drinks, and gas.

And police report that the man is believed to have committed the same crimes at other gas stations in the surrounding area.

The man arrived and left the Wesco in a silver Ford F-150.

If you have any information on this man or his vehicle, you’re urged to call White Cloud Police at 231-689-1696.