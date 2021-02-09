What To Do This Valentine’s Day: Sleigh Rides At Ranch Rudolf

For those looking for a romantic ride with your partner, or even a fun event for the family, Ranch Rudolf is perfect for you.

Ranch Rudolf of Traverse City is currently hosting sleigh rides on their property along the Boardman River.

The ride takes about 45 minutes, and is the perfect opportunity to snuggle close to your loved ones as you ride through the winter air.

While this may not be ideal for those sensitive to the cold, if you don’t mind it and bring blankets and warm drinks, it will be a romantic time.

Reservations are required if you would like to join.

for more information, click here.