What To Do This Valentine’s Day: Igloos At West Bay Beach

The West Bay Beach in Traverse City is aiming to help create memorable experience for couples all through February with their igloos and heated outdoor pools.

The igloos come with a full dinner or a shareable menu.

The best part? You don’t even have to be a guest to reserve an igloo.

For those looking to be alone with your partner, the West Bay Beach staff will take care of everything in their Month of Love and Exhilaration package. They also offer the Book of Romance package for those who want to be alone on the beautiful waterfront setting.

The igloos come with a no-contact service and a direct line to your server, just in case you need anything.

Igloos are able to be heated to 35 degrees above outside temperature so please make sure to dress nice and cozy.

Seating times are at 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., an 8 p.m.

If you would like to reserve an igloo, call them at 231-421-2130.