What To Do This Valentine’s Day: Bowling At Blue Pin Alley

For those couples who love to bowl, or at least want to try, Blue Pin Alley has your back.

Blue Pin Alley of Manton is hosting Valentine’s Doubles 9 Pin No Tap on February 13th in honor of the holiday that leaves couples feeling they hit a strike, a bowling strike that is.

The alley is accepting walk-ins until they are full or until 6:30. Bowling will start at 7 p.m. sharp, so make sure you are ready when the doors open at 6 p.m.

It costs $20 for each bowler, with three games included.

The event is for adults only, so children will not be allowed at this event.

If you would like more information go ahead and call the alley 231-824-3533.