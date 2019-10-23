Wexford-Missaukee C.T.C. Students Host “Unity Day” in Stand Against Bullying

It was a blur of orange at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center as the staff and students came together for Unity Day to take a stand against bullying and to promote kindness instead.

Not only does the staff at the local Career Technical Center strive to prepare students for career success, they want to spread positivity and give bullying the boot while doing so.

Orange-clad students and staff united in solidarity to promote compassion and inclusion for not only the student body, but surrounding communities as well by taking a group photo and posting it online to help raise awareness of cyberbullying.

CTC instructors also wrote personal notes of encouragement and gratitude on sticky notes and placed them on student lockers.