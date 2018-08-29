Wexford County RV Dealership Heavily Damaged By Storms

“Just a lot of work, it’s gonna be a while before we get back to normal.”

A carport was destroyed and trailers were toppled and thrown across the road…. and that’s just some of the damage one local dealership has to deal with after last night’s storms.

Galvanek’s Auto and RV was hit hard by the storms which swept across all of northern Michigan yesterday evening. Strong winds blew many RVs on the lot, and even ripped off a portion of the roof of their building.

This morning, staff at the dealership were busy cleaning up after the storms, clearing debris and flipping trailers back into their proper position. While they’ve been working to clean up after the storms, management at the dealership said there’s still a long way to go.

“There’s just a lot of building damage, it took the back side of the building carport and all and blew it onto the cars, so a lot of car damage, and of course the trailers, blew em into each other, tipped some over, everything like that.”

Galvanek said that his insurance company inspected the damage this morning, and he hopes they will cover him for the damage.