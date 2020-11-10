Wexford County Men Face Charges After Making Threats
Two Wexford County men are out on bond after being arrested Sunday.
Police say they got a complaint of the men making threats in Mesick and pulled them over on M-115.
The driver, Dennis Eugene Lofton Jr., showed signs of being drunk and was arrested for drunk driving for the third time.
The passenger, Joshua Thomas Baldwin of Cadillac, is a convicted felon and had a gun in his possession.
Baldwin was later arrested after police say he was uncooperative and resisted.
Both men were taken to Wexford County Jail and arraigned Monday.
Lofton faces a slew of charges including, Felony Operating While Intoxicated Third Offense and Driving While License Suspended Second Offense.
Baldwin also faces multiple charges.
These charges include Possession of Firearm in a Vehicle and Resisting and Obstructing Police.
Both men posted bond and are due back in court on November 24, 2020.