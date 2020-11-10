- Advertisement -
Wexford County Men Face Charges After Making Threats

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On November 10, 2020
Two Wexford County men are out on bond after being arrested Sunday. 

Police say they got a complaint of the men making threats in Mesick and pulled them over on M-115.

The driver, Dennis Eugene Lofton Jr., showed signs of being drunk and was arrested for drunk driving for the third time. 

The passenger, Joshua Thomas Baldwin of Cadillac, is a convicted felon and had a gun in his possession. 

Baldwin was later arrested after police say he was uncooperative and resisted. 

Both men were taken to Wexford County Jail and arraigned Monday. 

Lofton faces a slew of charges including, Felony Operating While Intoxicated Third Offense and Driving While License Suspended Second Offense. 

Baldwin also faces multiple charges. 

These charges include Possession of Firearm in a Vehicle and Resisting and Obstructing Police. 

Both men posted bond and are due back in court on November 24, 2020.

