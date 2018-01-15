Wexford County Home Destroyed by Fire

A fire destroyed a home in Wexford County over the weekend.

At around 9:24 Sunday morning, The Colfax-Greenwood Township fire department responded to N. 35 Rd near E. 10 Rd for the report of a fire.

Once on scene, firefighters found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Crews were on scene for around five hours battling the blaze.

Once the fire was extinguished, the home was completely destroyed.

Firefighters say the homeowner was at church at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.