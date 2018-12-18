Wexford County Fugitive That Lead Deputies On Chase Charged

A fugitive that was arrested following a pursuit and a foot search in Wexford County has been charged.

At around 7:55 Friday night, Wexford County deputies were trying to locate a known fugitive in the Cadillac Area.

At one point, deputies saw a vehicle associated with the suspect in downtown Cadillac and attempted to stop him.

The man then lead deputies on a pursuit through the city, eventually crashing through the gates at the wastewater treatment plant.

He continued until the curve at 13th St. and Crosby Rd., where the man ultimately crashed into the yard of a home.

The suspect fled on foot and police were unsuccessful in finding him.

But now, with the help of multiple agencies, 25 year-old Shane Oxford was taken into custody.

It happened in the area of the Cadillac Inn after he stepped out with a woman.

He reportedly took off on foot and was in possession of a handgun, but was ultimately arrested.

No one was injured in the incident.

Oxford is facing multiple felony charges, including assault with intent to murder, possession of meth, possession of a weapon by a felon, felony firearm, altering ID marks, fleeing police, and destruction of property.

He remains lodged at the Wexford County Jail on a $2.5 Million bond.