Wexford Co. Man Charged with Sex Crimes Against a Child

A Manton man has been charged five felonies including Sex Crimes Against Child.

This man Nathan Helsel faces multiple charges, including first and second-degree sex crimes with a victim between the ages of 13 and 16.

Authorities arrested Helsel on Tuesday, and say the sex crimes happened in Cedar Creek Township between late 2018 and this past summer.

Helsel is now out on bond, with a GPS tracker and is not allowed to talk to have contact with the victim or anyone under the age of 16.