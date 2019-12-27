- Advertisement -
Wexford Co. Man Arrested for the Death of 8-Week-Old Son

Sierra Searcy Posted On December 27, 2019
After a lengthy investigation, a Wexford County man has been arrested for the death of his infant son.

This man, Tyler Russell, is in Wexford County Jail on Involuntary Manslaughter and First Degree Child Abuse charges.

In September authorities were called to a residence in the village of  Mesick, where they found 8-week-old Xavier Russell unresponsive.

Lifesaving efforts were made to save the baby but the infant died shortly after getting to the hospital.

After an autopsy, the baby’s death was determined to be a homicide, caused by acute brain and spinal injuries.

Russell now faces life in jail.

