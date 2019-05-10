- Advertisement -
Wexford Co. Deputies Investigate Three Vehicle Crash

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On May 10, 2019
Deputies in Wexford County are investigating a three vehicle crash.

Deputies say it happened Friday morning when a toyota driving Northwest on M-115 appears to have crossed the centerline striking a southbound Ford pickup truck.

The Toyota then spun out of control colliding with a third vehicle, a southbound Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The driver of the toyota, a 22 year-old man from Benzonia, had to extricated from his vehicle before being taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

A passenger, and the other other drivers are do not have injures.

The crash is under investigation and deputies don’t believe speed is a factor.

