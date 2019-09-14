- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Wexford Civic Center Hosts Pickleball Tournament

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On September 14, 2019
144 Views
0

Saturday morning, the Wexford Civic Center hosted a pickleball tournament.

Pickleball is a sport that mixes elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong.

It, however, is played on a smaller court with a modified tennis net, using a paddle and a plastic ball.

The tournament at The Wex was done in a round-robin style, switching partners every match.

Roughly 50 players showed to play, as young as nine years old all the way to eighty-five years old.

After playing medals and prizes were given out as well as a potluck dinner for all involved.

The hope is to get the community together in a community place and have fun.

The event was entry by donation that all goes towards The Wex to help it continue to hold community events.

Post Views: 144



Trending Now
Michigan Workers Crushed-to-Death By Falling Granite Slabs
Staff Writer September 10, 2019
Search for Missing Teen Continues in Isabella County
Staff Writer September 13, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Wexford Civic Center Hosts Pickleball Tournament
Share No Comment