Wexford Civic Center Hosts Pickleball Tournament

Saturday morning, the Wexford Civic Center hosted a pickleball tournament.

Pickleball is a sport that mixes elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong.

It, however, is played on a smaller court with a modified tennis net, using a paddle and a plastic ball.

The tournament at The Wex was done in a round-robin style, switching partners every match.

Roughly 50 players showed to play, as young as nine years old all the way to eighty-five years old.

After playing medals and prizes were given out as well as a potluck dinner for all involved.

The hope is to get the community together in a community place and have fun.

The event was entry by donation that all goes towards The Wex to help it continue to hold community events.