West Virginia Man Arrested After Assaulting Multiple People at Ex-Wife’s Onaway Home

A West Virginia man is in hot water after threatening multiple people at an Onaway home.

Police say the suspect, Tony Raymond Brown, went to his ex-wife’s home and pointed two pistols at several people in the home.

Witnesses say he even fired one shot in the air before leaving.

Brown was found while driving on M-33 with the two guns in his possession.

He was arrested and taken to Presque Isle County Jail.

The suspect was arraigned Tuesday on seven different counts including two felonies.

Brown was released on a $100,000 bond and is due back in court October 20th