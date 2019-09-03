West Michigan ‘Bee Hotel’ Seeks to Protect Pollinators, Inspire Humans

Two Michigan gardeners are hoping their ‘bee pollinator hotel’ will help improve honey bee populations.

Sharon Mullins and Laura Moss built this pollinator house on the campus of Western Michigan University.

Some call it a ‘bee hotel’ or an ‘air bee-n-bee.’ — get it?!?

But it provides a habitat for bees to nest and lay their larvae.

It’s made with bundles of plant stems, pine cones, rolled up cardboard, and small tree stumps with drilled holes.

The women behind the project hope they inspire others to build habitats.

There are actually more than 450 bee species in Michigan alone, and more than 3500 types of bees in the US.