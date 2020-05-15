Wellston Man Breaks into Home, Asks Victim for Her Undergarments

A Wellston man may be spending sometime behind bars for home invasion.

Police say the victim was in her bathroom when she heard her dog barking, and went to living room to find this man, Justin Mikkelsen standing there with her undergarments in his hand.

Mikkelsen then asked the victim if he could keep the undergarment and that’s when the victim called the police.

The suspect left the home and was later found by authorities.

Mikkelsen is currently on probation and was taken to Manistee County Jail.