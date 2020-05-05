- Advertisement -
Weidman Man Dies in Mobile Home Fire

Sierra Searcy Posted On May 5, 2020
A person is now dead after a fire in Isabella County.

Authorities say the fire happened at a mobile home on North Sherman Road Sunday evening.

When firefighters arrived at the scene they say the trailer was engulfed in flames, the victims caretaker escaped the fire but the victim a 62-year-old man from Weidman was still inside.

Authorities were able to put the fire out and unfortunately the 62-year-old man was already dead.

Investigation on the fire is still underway.

