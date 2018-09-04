Weekend Tornado Causes Damage in Southern Mecosta County

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado hit Mecosta County Saturday.

Survey teams went out to the site near Washington Rd. and 137th Ave. near Morley Sunday.

The tornado caused significant damage to a mobile home and surrounding trees.

According to meteorologists, the way the debris was thrown led them to their conclusion, but a rating for the storm is pending.

One thing is for certain, though, the double-wide in the path of the storm was completely torn apart.

That left one man to pick up his now scattered belongings.

“Completely gone. The trailer is gone, the tool shed is gone, and there’s a lot of personal things that are gone.” – Larry Mero

No one was injured in the storm.

Another survey of the area is expected, and officials will continue to look at the evidence they have.