Wednesday is National Comic Book Day!

Marvel versus D.C.?

This week, it doesn’t matter what side you’re on.

Because it’s National Comic Book Day!

It’s a day celebrating everything to love about comics… the art, artists and the stories.

According to the National Day Calendar, comic books were first popularized here in the U.S.

While most of us think super heroes and comics go hand in hand, the first popular comic books were actually collections of comics like the ones seen in newspapers.

Despite their name, comic books are not always humorous.

They feature stories in all genres.