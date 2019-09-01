Website, Social Media Campaign Aim to Get People to “Explore 131 North”

A new website and social media campaign will encourage people to “Explore 131 North.”

The website is part of an effort by several Northern Michigan communities located along the US-131 to collaborate.

This is being done in the hopes of bringing more visitors and business opportunities to the corridor.

According to Networks Northwest, as a backbone in the region, US-131 struggles with a lack of economic opportunity in many of its smaller rural communities.

That’s compared to larger waterfront cities along the coast.

And while some communities have chambers of commerce or visitor bureaus, others lack those resources, so earlier this year Bit Social Media was contracted.

The firm will maintain the website and campaign with the goal of helping corridor communities.