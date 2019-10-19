Weather Service: Storm Damaged West Michigan Shoreline

The National Weather Service says storms over the past week have caused significant erosion along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Weather service surveyors report that the storm on Wednesday brought high winds and large waves to the West Michigan lakeshore.

It downed trees along the lakeshore and caused significant beach and sand dune erosion.

In the hardest-hit areas, surveyors found that 10 to 20 feet of dune bluff were eroded in a 12 hour period.

Meteorologists say this is likely due to the combination of near-record Lake Michigan water levels and high waves.

They call it the most destructive storm to hit with the elevated water levels this fall.