Waterways Commission Recommends Increasing Boat Fees, Adding Fees to Paddleboards and Kayaks

A resolution from the Michigan Waterways Commission could mean higher fees for boaters, along with some new fees for paddleboards and kayaks.

In February of this month the Michigan State Waterways Commission met to discuss funding for the operation and maintenance of public boating facilities.

One of the ways they proposed to raise funds, was by recommending legislation that not only increases the registration fees, but by also adding new registration fees for other types of water craft.

The Waterways Program recommends a nominal increase in the registration fee of all vessels along with establishing rates for pontoon boats that are consistent with other hulled boats.

They also recommend registration fees for all rigid-hulled kayaks and canoes, those fees should not be more than $10 a year.

There would also be a $10 season pass for non-resident craft.

Paddleboards that are 8 feet or longer would also require the $10 or less fee.

Opposition to the recommendation is already forming, several State Senators have introduced a resolution saying they oppose the fee on paddleboards, including Senator Booher.

More can be found here, with the recommendation from the commission, and here, the resolution from the Michigan Senate.