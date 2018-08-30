- Advertisement -
Watershed Center of Grand Traverse Bay Receives Grant to Improve Kids Creek

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On August 30, 2018
The Watershed Center of Grand Traverse Bay has received a hefty grant to improve conditions around Kids Creek.

The around $167,000 grant will help replace four road-stream crossings and restore habitats along the creek.

Kids Creek is the only waterway in the Grand Traverse Bay watershed that is listed on Michigan’s Impaired Waters List.

And the Watershed Center says they have been working to improve the creek for the last 15 years.

Officials say the grant also lays the groundwork for an additional $2.2 million of funding in the coming years to cover construction costs.

