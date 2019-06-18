Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay Beach Testing Starts Wednesday

It’s that time of year, well once the rain goes away.

The temperatures will rise and more and more people will be venturing out into the water.

With that said, the Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay will begin its annual beach testing starting June 19th.

Twenty six area Lake Michigan and inland lake beaches in Benzie, Grand Traverse, and Leelanau Counties will be tested for harmful E.Coli bacteria every Wednesday through September 11th.

Those test results will be available by noon on Thursdays and posted shortly thereafter. You can find them on the Watershed Center Facebook page.

Those results are important because high bacteria levels like E.Coli at beaches pose a threat to public health and can cause illness.