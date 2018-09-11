Watershed Center Announced it’s Intent to Sue Senior Living Facility for Violations

A local environmental organization has announced its intent to a sue a senior living facility for alleged violations.

According to the Watershed Center of Grand Traverse Bay, Cordia Senior Living circulates water to cool their facility and discharge it into Kids Creek.

That water is reportedly too hot and has too much chlorine in it to safely be discharged into the waterways.

The center says the discharge pollutes, impairs, and destroys both the water quality and aquatic habitat of the creek.

Since 2015, Cordia has changed how they discharge water, but the center maintains that it still poses a threat to the creek.

The center has voiced its concerns with the DEQ and the agency is holding a public comment period on Cordia’s permit.

Information on how to contact the DEQ can be found on our website.