Warrant Requested After Two Injured in Leelanau County Rollover

The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office has requested a warrant for the driver of a vehicle involved in a rollover.

It happened around 8:45 Thursday night on S. Lake Leelanau Dr. near Stanley St. in Bingham Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, when deputies responded, they found a maroon 1998 Ford pickup off the west side of the road, into the trees.

An investigation determined the pick up was driven by a 20-year-old woman from Traverse City.

It was reportedly going south when she was distracted and drove off the road, before traveling down an embankment and rolling into the trees

The passenger, a 42-year-old man also from Traverse City, was thrown from the vehicle.

Both the driver and passenger suffered significant injuries and were hospitalized.

Deputies say the woman was driving on a suspended license and a warrant is being requested accordingly.