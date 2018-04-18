War Memorial Hospital Confirms Data Breach May Include Data from Hospital

Community members in the Upper Peninsula may have notified that there was a data breach connected to a hospital.

That hospital is War Memorial in Sault Ste Marie.

From 2009 to 2013 WMH had a contract with a company called FastHealth.

FastHealth provided website programming and hosting, not just for WMH, but hundreds of hospitals across the country.

FastHealth says their servers were breached, and information from certain databases may have been accessed.

It is unknown if the databases were breached or if any information was actually retrieved.

The FastHealth server contained information submitted on employment applications to WMH – there was no protected health information, such as medical records, on this server.

FastHealth is required to notify those who may have been affected, which is why some community members are getting letters in the mail.

They are offering one year’s identity monitoring services to all those who receive the letter.

Anyone who received a letter and have questions, comments or concerns, WMH recommends contacting FastHealth directly at the number included in the letter. [1-833-215-3730]