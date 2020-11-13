Wanted Woman in Charlevoix Co. Jail After Kicking Detective Steering Wheel, Causing Him to Veer into Another Lane

In an attempt to escape, a Charlevoix County woman kicked a trooper’s steering wheel and windshield as he attempted to take her to jail.

Police say it all started with a fugitive team trying to find this woman, Jennefer Andrea Robtoy for felony drug charges.

The investigation led to detectives finding the woman hiding in the basement under tarps and an old snowmobile at a home in Antrim County.

Police say while they were taking the woman to jail she kicked the detective steering wheel so hard she made him swerve into another lane.

The suspect also kicked the windshield of the police car causing the windshield to crack.

Robtoy was taken to Charlevoix County Jail on her original felony charges and she now faces additional charges.

She was arraigned November 12, 2020, for one count of Malicious Destruction of a Police Vehicle, two counts of Resisting and Obstructing Police, one count of Reckless Driving, she will also be charged as a Habitual Offender.

She remains lodged in the Charlevoix County Jail and has a $50,000 bond.