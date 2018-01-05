Wanted Texas Fugitive Arrested in Mason County

A man wanted out of Texas was recently caught in Michigan.

The Bay City Texas Police Department contacted the Mason County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

They told the sheriff’s office that a wanted fugitive from Texas was believed to be in the Mason County area.

Then on Thursday a deputy spotted the suspect vehicle on US-10 near Meyers Road.

The deputy stopped the suspect and he was arrested without incident.

He was said to be carrying a handgun, but no weapon was found.

The fugitive, a 27-year-old from Van Vleck Texas is currently held in the Mason County Jail on a local charge of Furnishing False Information.

He is wanted out of Texas on multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated robbery, family violence, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Once the local charge is cleared the extradition proceedings will start so the man can be turned over the Texas authorities.