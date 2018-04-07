Wanted Suspect Taken Into Custody in Antrim County

The Michigan State Police took a wanted man into custody.

On Friday, a trooper from the MSP Gaylord Post was approached by a distraught woman who said she knew the whereabouts of a wanted suspect.

The woman told the trooper the suspect was also in possession of a stolen .22 caliber pistol and rifle.

The woman indicated the suspect was at a cabin on Lake Road in Antrim Count’s Echo Township.

After the trooper confirmed there were warrants for the man, the Gaylord Post began coordinating a plan to arrest him.

Troopers and the MSP Fugitive Team responded to the cabin and began surveillance while a search warrant was obtained.

After obtaining the warrant, troopers attempted to call the suspect out using a patrol car’s PA system.

There was a sudden snow squall, which caused reduced visibility around the cabin

As the squall began to clear, troopers saw the suspect running across the frozen waters of Scott’s Lake.

Police drove around the lake and arrested the suspect who was wearing waders in an attempt to flee along the slushy edges of the lake.

The stolen firearms were recovered and are being turned over to the West Branch

Post.

The suspect was lodged in the Antrim County Jail.

Police say the man was wanted on felony charges in Macomb County and is the primary suspect in a breaking and entering case