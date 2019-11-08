Wanted Man Arrested in Mason Co. Following Escape Attempt, Chase

A wanted man is finally in custody — but it didn’t prove easy for the Mason County deputy who brought him to justice.

The 24-year-old fugitive was found at a home on the 6500 block of east Glenn Lane in Sheridan Township.

But catching the man was not easy.

Before being detained–authorities say he went into a crawl space, resisted arrest and then ran away…

Touching off a chase that lasted for about a quarter mile.

The suspect had four previous warrants for his arrest, two in Mason County and two in Lake County.

And now has several additional counts for resisting.

The female homeowner was also arrested for violation of her probation and may face charges for harboring a fugitive.