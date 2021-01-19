Wanted Man Arrested After Leading Police on Chase, Ramming into Patrol Car

A wanted man is behind bars after leading police on a chase through McBain Wednesday morning.

Police tell us they stopped a vehicle on Maple Street in search of the suspect.

During the stop, the passenger now identified as Jonah Vaughn, refused to give officers his name.

Authorities told the suspect to take the key out of the ignition, instead, Vaughn slid into the driver seat and took off.

The suspect led the police on a chase and rammed the officer’s patrol vehicle twice.

The officer then swerved into a ditch, totaling his vehicle.

The truck was later found abandoned.

Vaugh was arrested Friday morning in Marion.

An investigation is still underway, we will continue to keep you updated as information becomes available.