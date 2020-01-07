Wanted Cadillac Woman in Custody After Allegedly Destroying Evidence and Resisting Police

A tip from the Silent Observer has led to the arrest of a duo out of Cadillac.

Authorities say when they arrived at the residence on 27 Road in Cadillac to arrest a wanted woman, they could tell that someone was in the home and saw drugs through the window and suspected it to be meth.

But when investigators knocked on the door there was no answer.

They then ordered this woman, Jennifer Ann Sanborn, out of the home.

She refused to come out and continued to destroy evidence in the home.

Once police got into the home they arrested Sanborn and then arrested the homeowner, Matthew Anthony Ranes for Harboring a Felon.

Sanborn now faces multiple felonies and has a $50,000 cash bond.