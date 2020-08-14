Vulnerable Michigan Communities Receive 4 Million Free Masks to Protect from COVID-19

Friday, Governor Whitmer announced four million free masks will be provided to Michigan residents most vulnerable to COVID-19.

This comes after a partnership between Ford Motor Company and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Low income Michiganders, seniors, schools and homeless shelters will benefit from the partnership MI Mask Aid.

“Vulnerable populations may have difficulties buying masks and our schools need face coverings to keep students, staff and community members safe,” said Gov. Whitmer.

“I am thrilled that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), Ford and FEMA are working together to help control the spread of the coronavirus.”

MI Mask Aid is also in partnership with Gov. Whitmer’s Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities chaired by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II.

1.5 million masks will come from FEMA and another 1.5 million will come from Ford.

Officials say, Ford’s involvement makes MI Mask Aid a public-private partnership that can provide even more free masks. Ford assembles more vehicles and employs more hourly workers in the U.S. than any other automaker.

If you are interested in getting a free mask you can find a distribution center by calling 888-535-6136. Information around the COVID-19 outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.