Volunteers Work to Groom Trails for Snowmobile Riders

Many Michiganders enjoy spending a day on their snowmobile, riding the trails.

But in order to keep those trails pristine, volunteers must go out and groom them.

Grooming involves evening out the snow on trails, getting rid of the ruts left by sleds.

Those ruts can make riding uncomfortable, but once they are smooth, sleds can easily glide along.

Cadillac Winter Promotions is one of many organizations statewide that groom snowmobile trails.

The group of volunteers works year-round to make sure over 200 miles of trail in and around Cadillac are ready for sleds.

Morris Langworthy Jr. is one of those volunteers, and he says they need a hand.

For more information and to volunteer, log onto CadillacWinterPromotions.com.