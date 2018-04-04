Volunteers Needed To Protect Black Lake Sturgeon During Spawning Run

The Black Lake Chapter of Sturgeon for Tomorrow is seeking volunteers to help protect lake sturgeon from illegal harvests during the annual spawning run.

Every spring, mature lake sturgeon become vulnerable to poaching as they briefly leave Black Lake for spawning sites upstream in the Black River.

Hundreds of volunteers are needed to stand guard along the Black River during the spawning season to report any suspicious activity and deter the unlawful taking of this iconic fish.

The season typically runs from from mid-April through early June.

When spawning begins, sturgeon guards are assigned in shifts to sites along the river.

Volunteers stand watch and, if suspicious activity occurs, contact DNR conservation officers who are actively patrolling the area in support of the guarding effort.

Aerial surveillance is also deployed to help secure the area.

Coordinators will be on-site at the river to assist and answer questions, and in addition to guarding the sturgeon, volunteers can also play a key role by recording the number and activity of fish they see.

For more information, contact Mark and Ann Feldhauser at 906-201-2484, or 906-346-9511.